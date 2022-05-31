Family-Run Company Donates 19 Custom Caskets For TX School Shooting Victims

Community members comfort one another during a vigil held in honor of the lives lost at Robb Elementary the day before at the Uvalde County Fairplex Arena in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

The first funerals begin today for the 19 children and two teachers killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The massacre in the small town of Uvalde happened one week ago today.

Eighteen children and one of the teachers murdered in Uvalde will be buried in custom caskets donated by a family-run company in another small Texas town.

The caskets were assembled and donated by the owner of SoulShine Industries, based in Edna, Texas, a town of six-thousand that’s about 220 miles east of Uvalde. SoulShine Industries owner Trey Ganem said he and his son worked through the Memorial Day weekend to finish all 19 caskets.