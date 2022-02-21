Family Says Fatal Houston Police Shooting Was Preventable

(AP) — The family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Houston police as they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant says the officers never identified themselves before they opened fire.

An attorney for Charion Lockett’s family said Friday that newly released police body camera footage of the Feb. 7 shooting supports their belief that Lockett feared for his life in the moments before he was killed.

Police allege that Lockett, who was Black, was the aggressor and that he fired at officers while moving from his car toward his front door. But one of the Lockett family’s lawyers said none of the police video shows Lockett shooting.