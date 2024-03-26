Family Sues Houston Hotel Over Daughter’s Pool Death

A million dollar wrongful death lawsuit is now filed in connection to the drowning death of an 8-year-old girl in a northwest Houston hotel pool.

Police say the body of Aliyah Lynette Jaico was found in a pipe that was part of the pool’s flow system at the DoubleTree hotel on Saturday. The family called 911 at about 5:45 p.m. to report their daughter was missing.

The lawsuit states that both Texas EquuSearch and police were given access to surveillance video from the pool that showed her going underwater. The pool was drained and the child’s body was located.