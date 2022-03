The family of an inmate who died at the Willacy County jail is suing the county, the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Lyford and its police department.

The lawsuit filed Thursday claims law enforcement ignored John Ray Zamora’s requests for medical assistance when he was arrested for public intoxication last month. He was found unresponsive at the jail on February 11th and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The Texas Rangers are investigating Zamora’s death.