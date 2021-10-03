Family Violence Arrest Leads To Suspension Of Edcouch Police Chief

The police chief of Edcouch has been suspended indefinitely without pay after being arrested for domestic violence.

Chief Roel Guerra was arrested by Edinburg police early Friday morning after officers responded to his home. The McAllen Monitor reports a probable cause affidavit states Guerra caused injuries to his wife following an argument they had earlier at a restaurant.

Guerra was charged with assault on a family member and given a $5,000 bond. A judge also issued a 61-day protective order requiring Guerra to stay away from his wife. Lieutenant Juan Quintana will take over from Guerra as police chief of Edcouch.