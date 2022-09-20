Fan Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Bottle At Browns Owner

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam watches after the New York Jets recovered an onside kick during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands Sunday as he walked on the sideline after the New York Jets rallied to take the lead in the closing seconds. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

(AP) — A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets.

Cleveland police say 51-year-old Jeffrey Miller of Rocky River was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras. After the Jets took the lead, a video showed Haslam walking toward the tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he was struck by the projectile.

A person familiar with Browns’ decision says the team intends to ban Miller from the stadium.