Fan Dies After Fight At Patriots Game

A Patriots fan is dead after reportedly getting punched in the face by a Dolphins supporter during Sunday night’s game.

Cell video of the fight appears to show Pats fan Dale Mooney getting into a confrontation with one man, than another enters the frame and punches the 53-year-old.

A witness said Mooney was knocked out and EMT’s at Gillette Stadium rushed in and took him to the hospital. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating the death of the 30-year-season ticket holder.