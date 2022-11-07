Fans Celebrating Houston Astros’ Win With Parade

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, foreground, a prolific Texas gambler, and the Houston Astros players gather before a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

(AP) — Fans were celebrating the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.

The Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The city said the downtown parade after the Astros’ 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expect about that many people Monday.