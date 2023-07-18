TEXAS

Far Right Opposition To Ukraine Funding Worries Some

jsalinasBy 132 views
0

In last week’s debate on a key defense spending bill, 70 Republicans voted for an amendment to end assistance to Ukraine. And while that’s far short of what was needed to pass, Texas Congressman Mike McCaul says he’s concerned the mounting opposition from the far right sends the wrong message to Russia President Vladimir Putin.

The Republican told the Washington Post that in September, at the end of the fiscal year, there will likely be a supplemental funding bill that includes help for Taiwan as a way to counter China’s aggression.

Buoys Could Alter River Boundaries

Previous article

Local Transit Agencies To Receive Millions In Improvement And Maintenance Funds

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS