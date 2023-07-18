Far Right Opposition To Ukraine Funding Worries Some

In last week’s debate on a key defense spending bill, 70 Republicans voted for an amendment to end assistance to Ukraine. And while that’s far short of what was needed to pass, Texas Congressman Mike McCaul says he’s concerned the mounting opposition from the far right sends the wrong message to Russia President Vladimir Putin.

The Republican told the Washington Post that in September, at the end of the fiscal year, there will likely be a supplemental funding bill that includes help for Taiwan as a way to counter China’s aggression.