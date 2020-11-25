Farm Workers Rights Advocate Dies

A Valley farm workers rights activist has died. The Monitor reports that Genoveva Puga died Sunday at age 92. Her activism stems from when her son died from an equipment malfunction accident while on the job as a contractor with the Donna Fruit Company in the late 1970s.

After years of effort to get compensation in her son’s name, the case eventually reached the Texas Supreme Court, which ruled in her favor. That case ultimately led to a new Texas law which now provides for workers compensation to be made available to contracted farmworkers who get injured on the job.