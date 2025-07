Water rises from severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.in Kerr County, Texas on Friday, July 4, 2025. (KSAT via AP)

The wall of water that hit the Texas Hill Country on the Fourth of July carved a path of destruction through farms and ranches.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says the area is a popular place to raise cattle and sheep. Not only were fences destroyed, he says that livestock was killed in the floods. Some were found stuck in the trees.

The Texas Department of Agriculture is stepping in to help those affected by the flood but Miller says it will take years for them to rebuild.