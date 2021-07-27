Farms Want Feds To Pay For Immigrant Damage

Texas farmers are demanding the Biden administration pay for the damage done by illegal immigrants. Farmers contend the immigrants continue to stream across their land leaving property damage behind them after they enter the country illegally.

Russell Boening, who heads the Texas Farm Bureau, says fences are destroyed and crops are plowed under when smugglers try to evade capture. Boening says the farmers have insurance, but that involves deductibles. Farmers believe they shouldn’t have to pay out of pocket for damage that’s been done as a result of lax border policies.