Fatal Bleacher Collapse Investigation Continues In Boerne

The Kendall County Fire Marshall’s Office is confirming that a 79-year-old woman is dead after she was injured in the partial collapse of bleachers at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Boerne this past Saturday.

Authorities say Vera Asher Smith was the last person to be transported to a local hospital where she later died. At least seven other people were hospitalized after the collapse including a seven-year-old boy. City officials say the bleachers in the rodeo area of the fair had not been inspected. The bleachers were salvaged from an older structure.

Welding work on the bleachers was done as late as the day before the rodeo. Officials note a new inspection is set to begin with a structural report expected in the next few weeks.