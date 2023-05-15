Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Being Investigated

Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County D-A’s Office are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on Friday night.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to a reported domestic disturbance at a home on NW 21st Street at Lydon Avenue. Officers got the man’s wife out of the house. SWAT officers responded, and when the man came out of the home, he reportedly threatened the officers with a handgun.

Officers shot the man, who later died at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released. There were no other injuries.