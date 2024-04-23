Fatal Single Engine Plane Crash Is Under Investigation

One person is dead after a single-engine airplane crash at the Spicewood Airport in Burnet County. Texas DPS says the crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. near Piper Lane on Monday.

Burnet County Emergency Management confirms the pilot was killed. There were no passengers on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the two-seat Lancair Legacy FG airplane to crash.

NTSB says a preliminary report says the plane was possibly doing “touch and go landings.” After NTSB completes its ground investigation, the aircraft will be moved to a secure facility for additional examination.