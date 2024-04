Police are investigating a shooting at a party in South Dallas that left a 21-year-old woman dead and eight others injured. Police were called to a home on Collins Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation by officers determined that one person had fired into a crowd attending a party. Partygoers responded with gunshots of their own. Police say Coriesha Bradford was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Detectives say the shooting is likely gang-related.