Fate Of Russia Warship Unclear After Ukrainians Claim Strike

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows cruiser Moskva in port Sevastopol in Crimea on April 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

(AP) — Ukrainian officials say their forces hit the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet with missiles. One official said Thursday that the vessel sank.

Russia said the Moskva was badly damaged by a fire that forced the warship to be evacuated but that it was still afloat. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital would be a major military and symbolic defeat for Moscow.

Regardless of the extent of the damage, any attack would represent a major blow to Russian prestige seven weeks into an invasion that is already widely seen as a historic blunder.