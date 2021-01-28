Father And Son Arrested For Participation In Unrest At Capitol

This image provided by the FBI taken from a video security camera in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 (The FBI via AP)

A San Antonio father and son are in custody for their reported roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. James and Chance Uptmore turned themselves in to the FBI this week.

The pair posted videos on Facebook showing them inside the Capitol, and a tipster sent screenshots to the feds. They are now facing charges of knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

The Uptmores reportedly told the FBI that the trip to Washington, D.C., was part of a five-day field trip to celebrate the younger Uptmore’s birthday.