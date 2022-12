The father of Athena Strand is suing FedEx, the driver accused of murdering her, and the contractor that hired him.

The lawsuit filed by Jacob Strand claims the shipping company and Big Topspin Inc were negligent in hiring Tanner Horner and breached the duty of care.

Authorities said Horner confessed to strangling the seven-year-old after he accidentally hit her with his truck, claiming he was scared she was going to tell her father. Strand is seeking more than a million dollars in damages.