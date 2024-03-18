Father of Laken Riley Speaks on Today Show

FILE - This undated image provided by Augusta University shows Laken Hope Riley, a nursing student whose body was found Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Ga., after not returning from a run. (Augusta University via AP, File)

The father of murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley says he’s angry her death is being used politically. Speaking on the “Today” Show, Jason Riley said his daughter should be raised up for the person “she is.”

Riley was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant on the campus of the University of Georgia. Her father called her an angel and wished he could have protected her. Laken’s family had previously declined an invitation to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this month.