Father, Son Killed In Weekend Wreck In Harlingen

It was a father and his young son who were killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Harlingen this past weekend. Harlingen police say 33-year-old Roel Martinez was driving a Buick Regal, his wife and their 10-year-old son were passengers, when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at an intersection early Sunday morning.

Martinez was declared dead at the scene. His wife and son were rushed to the hospital, where the boy died of his injuries. The driver of the pickup was also hospitalized.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to call them. Investigators are still working to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.