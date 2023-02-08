Father, Son Separated In Rio Grande Valley File Suit Against Federal Government

A father and son who were apart for two years after illegally crossing the U.S. border are suing the U.S. government over their separation. The two men originally from Guatemala filed a lawsuit seeking damages for emotional distress and negligence in Illinois last week.

The father and his then 16-year-old son crossed the border into the Rio Grande Valley in 2018 and were separated after they were caught. The father was deported, while the son remained in the U.S. and was ultimately released to the custody of a relative. They reunited in Chicago in 2020 after the father was allowed to return to the United States.