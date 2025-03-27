Father, Young Son Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

San Antonio police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and son who were found dead at Phil Hardberger Park.

Investigators say the man called and told a relative to come to the park or something may happen to the boy. The relative went to the park on Blanco Road and called police after finding the man and the toddler dead inside a car.

Officers arrived about 8 p.m. and say the man had a stab wound to the torso. The cause of the child’s death isn’t yet known. The boy was between one and two years old.