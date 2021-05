Dr. Anthony Fauci says the public didn’t correctly understand the CDC’s latest guidance on masks. The health agency said last week people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most places.

In an interview with Axios on Wednesday, Fauci said people are “misinterpreting,” thinking this applies to everyone. The White House chief medical officer said the new guidance is “an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe,” whether they’re outdoors or indoors.