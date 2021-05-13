Fauci Gives Green Light To No Mask Wearing Outside For Vaccinated People

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says vaccinated Americans don’t have to wear a mask outside unless they’re in a really crowded space. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS This Morning the only time to wear a mask outside is when “people are essentially falling all over each other.”

Otherwise, Fauci gave his blessing for those who have gotten the coronavirus vaccine to go maskless when outdoors. The CDC says more than 35-percent of the total population is fully vaccinated. That includes 45-percent of the population over 18 years of age.