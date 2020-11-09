Fauci Intends To Remain Director Of NIAID

Dr. Anthony Fauci is planning to keep his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Speaking to CNN, Fauci insisted he has “no intention of leaving” and called it an “important job.” He noted how long he’s been serving in the position, adding he’s been doing it “under six presidents.”

President Trump and the White House added Fauci to its task force after the first coronavirus case was found in Washington state. But, Trump has shown frustration with Fauci over disagreements with the response to the pandemic.