Fauci: Keep Students On Campus After Outbreak

(AP)–Dr. Anthony Fauci says it wouldn’t be smart for college administrators to send students home if there’s an outbreak on campus. Fauci told senators that would only make matters worse. That’s because it could turn returning students into disease carriers.

Colleges and universities should plan to accommodate students who’ve been exposed to the coronavirus in a separate dorm or maybe a separate floor – that’s if the infected students don’t need to be hospitalized. “But do not send them home to their community,” Fauci says, “because of the likelihood of them reseeding infection in a community.”