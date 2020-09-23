CORONAVIRUSCOVID NATIONAL

Fauci: Keep Students On Campus After Outbreak

By 18 views
0

(AP)–Dr. Anthony Fauci says it wouldn’t be smart for college administrators to send students home if there’s an outbreak on campus. Fauci told senators that would only make matters worse. That’s because it could turn returning students into disease carriers.

Colleges and universities should plan to accommodate students who’ve been exposed to the coronavirus in a separate dorm or maybe a separate floor – that’s if the infected students don’t need to be hospitalized. “But do not send them home to their community,” Fauci says, “because of the likelihood of them reseeding infection in a community.”

1 Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case; Not For Her Death

Previous article

Trump Pressed About Charges In Breonna Taylor Case

Next article

You may also like

More in CORONAVIRUS