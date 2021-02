(Washington, DC) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says masks will need to be worn for the next “several, several months.”

On ABC’s Good Morning America, the nation’s top infectious disease expert says by the time 70-to-85-percent of residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus, that’s when restrictions on mask wearing could start to be pulled back. He says that’s the point the level of virus in communities could be low.

Fauci adds the easing of restrictions have to be done “prudently and gradually.”