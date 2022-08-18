Fauci: No Reason For Polio To Be Making A Comeback

FILE - This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP, File)

President Biden’s chief medical adviser thinks there’s no reason for polio to be making a comeback. Dr. Anthony Fauci said “If you want to put a dead stop to polio in this country, then just get everybody vaccinated who needs to be vaccinated.”

The NIH veteran said he’s especially concerned about parents who choose not to get their children fully vaccinated against a variety of diseases. His remarks come after an unvaccinated Rockland County, New York, man developed paralytic polio, the first known polio case in the U.S. since 2013.

The CDC says the highly contagious virus may have been circulating under the radar for a year.