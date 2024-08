Doctor Anthony Fauci is expected to make a full recovery after being hospitalized for the West Nile Virus.

The 83-year-old former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CBS News he’s out of the hospital and at home recuperating.

The CDC says West Nile is typically spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Fauci believes he was bit by a mosquito in his backyard.