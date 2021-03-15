Fauci Says CDC Examining How Socially Distant We Need To Be

The CDC is looking into whether three feet of social distancing is just as effective as six. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that officials are aware of a new study suggesting three feet of distance could be adequate enough “under certain circumstances.”

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert said the CDC is doing its own testing on the subject and will update its guideline if researchers find enough data to support a change. Fauci said he doesn’t expect it will be very long before a decision is made.