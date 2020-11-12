Fauci: Wear Mask, Stay Distant To Avoid Lockdown

(AP)–Dr. Anthony Fauci says he doesn’t believe the United States will need to go into lockdown to fight the coronavirus if people double down on wearing masks and social distancing.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says “the cavalry is coming” in the form of vaccines. He says, “Help is really on the way.” Fauci told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that vaccines being developed will have a “positive impact” once they start being deployed. He says he hopes by April, May and June “the ordinary citizen should be able to get” a vaccine.

In the meantime, Fauci says to wear masks, avoid crowds, keep social distance and wash hands. The U.S. leads the world with more than 241,000 deaths and 10 million coronavirus cases.