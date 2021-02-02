FBI: 2 Agents Killed, 3 Wounded, Suspect Dead In Florida

(AP) — The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children in South Florida. The agency says the suspect also is dead.
Authorities said the shootings Tuesday involved a suspect barricaded inside a home in an apartment complex in Sunrise, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood.
More officers have gathered outside a hospital where victims were taken. Sunrise police told neighbors to stay inside their homes.