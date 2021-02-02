NATIONAL

FBI: 2 Agents Killed, 3 Wounded, Suspect Dead In Florida

Law enforcement officers walk near the entrance to an apartment complex where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(AP) — The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children in South Florida. The agency says the suspect also is dead.

Authorities said the shootings Tuesday involved a suspect barricaded inside a home in an apartment complex in Sunrise, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood.

More officers have gathered outside a hospital where victims were taken. Sunrise police told neighbors to stay inside their homes.

 

