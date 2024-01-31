FBI Agent Indicted

A Houston FBI agent has been indicted in Federal Court on charges he stole money and property from residences while executing search warrants.

Nicholas Williams has been with the FBI’s Houston Field Office since 2019, working in both the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads. The 31-year old is also accused of stealing cell phones belonging to the agency, and lying about charges on his government issued credit card.

Williams is facing up to 10-years in federal prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine if convicted.