FBI Agents Move In On Delia’s Tamales

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Delia’s Tamales restaurants in the Valley are expected to be back open today.

The local restaurants and those in San Antonio were closed for most of the day Wednesday amid FBI raids on the stores. Federal agents were conducting what a spokeswoman would only say was “court authorized law enforcement activity.”

However, the owner of Delia’s, Delgar Foods, is the target of a lawsuit filed almost a year ago that accuses it of wage theft and fraud. 26 former employees claim they were forced to work more than 8-hour shifts with no overtime pay, or for less than minimum wage, while some older employees said they were let go just before reaching retirement age.

The lawsuit also alleges Delia’s obtained fake Social Security cards for its undocumented employees, withheld deductions from their paychecks, kept that money, and threatened to report the workers to immigration authorities if they complained.

It’s not clear what items FBI agents were removing from the restaurants Wednesday.