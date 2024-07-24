FBI Agents Move In On Delia’s Tamales

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

FBI agents are raiding several Delia’s Tamales restaurants today. Customers in the Valley as well as in San Antonio are being met with signs reading “we are closed” as federal agents conduct what a spokeswoman would only say is “court authorized law enforcement activity.”

The spokeswoman didn’t elaborate. However, the owner of Delia’s, Delgar Foods, is the target of a lawsuit filed almost a year ago that accuses it of wage theft and fraud. 26 former employees claim they were forced to work over 8-hour shifts with no overtime pay, or for less than minimum wage, while some older employees said they were let go just before reaching retirement age.

The lawsuit also alleges Delia’s obtained fake Social Security cards for undocumented employees, withheld deductions from their paychecks, kept that money, and threatened to report the workers to immigration authorities if they complained. It’s not clear how long the FBI agents will be conducting the activity.