NATIONAL

FBI Background Check Blocked Gun Sale To St. Louis Shooter

Fred CruzBy 113 views
0
This image provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows an AR-15-style rifle used by a 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Police say the 19-year-old gunman who shot and killed two people at a St. Louis high school purchased the AR-15-style rifle from a private seller after an FBI background check stopped him from buying a weapon from a licensed dealer. Police said Thursday that Orlando Harris tried to buy a firearm from a licensed dealer on Oct. 8. An FBI background check blocked the sale, though police didn’t say why. After Harris bought the rifle from a private seller, it was used in Monday’s school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.

 

Fred Cruz

Nicaragua’s Ortega Says US Sanctions Will Make More Migrants

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL