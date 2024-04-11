FBI Chief To Warn Congress Of Possible Attacks On U.S. Soil

The head of the FBI is warning Congress of possible attacks in the U.S. inspired by recent events in Russia and the Middle East. Christopher Wray is scheduled to speak before the House Appropriations Committee today.

In his opening statement, Wray will say the FBI’s “most immediate concern” is that individuals or small groups will draw “twisted inspiration” from those attacks, and that the bureau is “increasingly concerned” about the potential for a coordinated attack in the U.S. similar to the recent ISIS-K attack at a Russian concert hall.