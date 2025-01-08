TEXAS

FBI Finds Cooler, Sulfuric Acid In New Orleans Terror Attacker’s Storage Unit

The FBI is reporting the discovery of a cooler and sulfuric acid inside a storage unit reportedly rented by the New Orleans terror attacker.

FBI agents and Harris County deputies investigated the storage unit in the northwest part of the county on Monday night. They confirmed on Tuesday that they’d found commercially available bottles of sulfuric acid in a cooler similar to the one found near the scene of the Bourbon Street attack.

The bottles had reportedly been bought at a hardware store near the storage unit on Walters Road.

