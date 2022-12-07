FBI Got Tip About Shooting Suspect A Day Before 2021 Arrest

FILE - This image provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department shows Anderson Lee Aldrich. A year and a half before the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five dead, Aldrich, the alleged shooter, was accused of threatening to kill his grandparents if they stood in the way of his plans to become “the next mass killer.” (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This image provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department shows Anderson Lee Aldrich. A year and a half before the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five dead, Aldrich, the alleged shooter, was accused of threatening to kill his grandparents if they stood in the way of his plans to become “the next mass killer.” (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP, File)

(AP) — The FBI received a tip about the suspect charged with murder and hate crimes in a mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub the day before they were arrested in a bomb threat case that evacuated a neighborhood.

The FBI says it coordinated with local law enforcement after getting the tip in June 2021. It says it conducted an assessment of Aldrich but then ended it as state charges were pursued against Aldrich in the previous case.

The information conveyed to the FBI marks the earliest known instance of law enforcement officials being warned about Aldrich.