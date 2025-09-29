A vehicle that was rammed into the building is surrounded by smoke as a firefighter works on the scene at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP)

The FBI is leading the investigation into Sunday’s deadly attack on a Mormon church in Michigan. The tragedy unfolded Sunday morning in the small community of Grand Blanc, roughly 50 miles north of Detroit. Four people, plus the shooter, were killed and several others injured.

Police say 40-year-old Thomas Sanford drove his vehicle straight through the front doors of the church and started shooting.

The former Marine then set a fire inside the building before being shot and killed by responding officers in the parking lot. No word yet on a possible motive.