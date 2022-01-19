FBI Looking For Driver Who Dropped Colleyville Suspect Off At Homeless Shelter

FBI agents are trying to identify and find the man who drove the Colleyville synagogue attacker to a Dallas homeless shelter early this month.
The FBI says 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British national who took hostages at the synagogue, had been staying in North Texas homeless shelters. Somebody dropped him off at a Dallas shelter on the night of January 2nd.
Investigators believe security cameras caught the image of the unknown driver. Shelter personnel say he seemed to know Akram, who was killed at the synagogue.