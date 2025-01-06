TEXAS

FBI: NOLA Terror Attacker Bought Gun In Arlington

The FBI is reporting that the man who carried out the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans bought a gun in Arlington in November. In a Sunday press briefing,

FBI officials said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen who lived in Houston, traveled to Egypt and Canada before the attack. The Bourbon Street attack killed 14 people and injured more than 30 others. Jabbar was killed in a gun battle with police. The FBI says Jabbar bought a semiautomatic rifle from an individual in Arlington on November 19th.

