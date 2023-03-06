FBI Offers Reward For Return Of 4 Americans Abducted In Matamoros

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Four Americans who were kidnapped in Matamoros Friday were attacked and abducted at the time a firefight had broken out among rival drug cartel gunmen. That’s according to a statement issued by the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

Breitbart Texas reported the shootout erupted Friday between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel in downtown Matamoros, and that an innocent woman was killed in the crossfire. The FBI says the Americans were attacked shortly after their minivan with North Carolina license plates crossed the border from Brownsville. Gunmen shot at the van, pulled the four out, and pushed them into another vehicle which sped away.

In his statement, Salazar said several law enforcement agencies in the U.S. are working with counterparts in Mexico to recover the four Americans. The FBI office in San Antonio has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to their return.