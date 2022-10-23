FBI: Person In Custody After ‘barricade situation’ At Base

(AP) — The FBI says a person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a “barricade situation” at a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital.

The FBI said in a statement Sunday that a squad from its Washington field office had responded to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia at about 8 a.m. The situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. WUSA9 reports that the situation was inside a home.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington along the Potomac River in Virginia’s Fairfax County. The base has more than 2,000 family housing quarters and is home to several Army command headquarters.