FBI: Polygamous Leader Had 20 Wives, Many Of Them Minors

FILE - Family and followers of Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Federal documents released Friday, Dec. 2 show that Bateman, the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border, had taken at least 20 wives, most of whom were minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)