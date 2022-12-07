NATIONAL

FBI: Polygamous Leader Had 20 Wives, Many Of Them Minors

FILE - Family and followers of Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Federal documents released Friday, Dec. 2 show that Bateman, the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border, had taken at least 20 wives, most of whom were minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

(AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn’t treat him as a prophet. The details of Samuel Bateman’s life were revealed in an FBI affidavit released last Friday. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women are scheduled to appear in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.

 

