FBI Houston isn’t providing many details about a series of raids in the Houston area on Tuesday. Aided by local law enforcement, agents served search warrants related to illegal gaming at more than 15 locations.

Personnel from the U.S. Marshals, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office, and Harris County deputies participated in the operation, along with the Houston Police and Fire Departments. No arrests resulted on Tuesday.