A sex trafficking ring has been busted in a North Texas neighborhood that is full of homes worth half-a-million-dollars each. Police in the Dallas suburb of Plano had been watching the house for more than one year. A raid this week led to three arrests, including the alleged ringleaders.

The FBI is now involved. In a statement, the Justice Department alleges that young women were recruited to work as escorts. They were then forced into the sex trade with threats of violence.