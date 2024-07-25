FBI Raids Tamale Restaurant In San Antonio

The FBI is confirming that a popular tamale restaurant is the focus of an investigation, but hasn’t said what the probe is about. FBI agents and San Antonio police gathered Wednesday morning at Delia’s on Hausman Pass near Loop 1604. FBI agents also turned up at other Delia’s locations in Pharr and McAllen.

Delia’s parent company is reportedly the defendant in a federal wage lawsuit. More than two-dozen former employees, many of them illegal immigrants, claim they were forced to work at Delia’s for long hours without pay.