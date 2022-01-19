FBI Searches Laredo Home Of Congressman Cuellar

The FBI Wednesday searched the Laredo home of Congressman Henry Cuellar.

An FBI spokeswoman said agents were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo, but did not say what the investigation entailed.

The McAllen Monitor reports FBI agents were also present at Cuellar’s campaign office in downtown Laredo.

Agents were at Cuellar’s home Wednesday afternoon into the nighttime hours. The Monitor reports agents were seen loading plastic bins and large bags into a federal vehicle.

Cuellar’s office issued a statement saying the congressman “will fully cooperate in any investigation” to ensure that justice is upheld.

(Photo credit: NBC News)